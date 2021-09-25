Noreen J. Murphy nee O' Connor

Ballaugh and formerly of Grogeen Caherlane Abbeyfeale.

Reposing at Noreen's residence this Sunday 26th from 4pm to 8pm in Ballaugh, Abbeyfeale,V94 YY07.

Removal on Monday morning (27th September) to the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale, leaving her residence at 10.30am for 11 o' clock Mass, followed by burial in Reilig Ide Naofa Abbeyfeale. Family Flowers only please.

25th September 2021 (peacefully) at home.

Predeceased by her husband Johnny, sister Mary. Beloved mother of Mary, Noeleen, Joan and David.

She will be very sadly missed by her family and grandchildren Sarah, Laura, John, Jacqueline and David., sons in law Pat, Martin and John, daughter in law Geraldine, nieces, nephews, sister in law Peggy, extended family Gertie, Tommy and Brid, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May she Rest in Peace.

Due to current HSE guidelines, church capacity limited to 50%.