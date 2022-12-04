Noreen Herlihy née Healy, Tiernaboul, Killarney and late of Clashnagarrane, Kilcummin, Killarney.
Sadly missed by her family, neighbours and friends and the staff and residents at Our Lady Of Lourdes Care Facility, Kilcummin.
"May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney, on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm to 6.30pm, followed by removal to Our Lady Of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.00am, with burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass for Noreen will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/kilcummin No flowers by request, donations, if desired, to Our Lady Of Lourdes Care Facility
