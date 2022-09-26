Noreen Heaslip (née Brosnan), St Brendans Park and formerly of Quill Street, Tralee

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 3.00pm to 5.00pm.

Funeral arriving to Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Parish Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 10.40am for 11.00am Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Noreen’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link www.stbrendansparishtralee.net

House Private Please.

In respecting Noreen’s wishes, no flowers by request. Donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, via the following link Kerry Hospice Foundation | Suiamhneas Centre | Tralee

Family Information: Sons Noel, William, Pierse and Éamon, daughters Kathleen, Techla and Joan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, the community of St Louis’ Nursing Home, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Advertisement

May She Rest In Peace