Noreen Healy (née Corridan) of Ferndene, Greenville and formerly Knockanasig, Listowel.

Died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in University Hospital Kerry on 30th August 2024, pre-deceased by her parents Tom and Ann Corridan, brothers Mossie and Thomas, and sister Bertha. Beloved wife of Ned, dearest mother of Flor, Frances, Anne, Tommy, Norma, Aidan, John, Phil, Karen and Maurice.

Sadly missed and so very fondly remembered by her heart-broken family, her grandchildren Ciara, Emily, Aoife, Amie, Edmond, Jack, Joe, Katie, Sean, Harry and Cleo, great grandchild Oscar, brother John, sister Annette, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Sunday (1st September) from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Monday morning at 11.15 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Noreen will be celebrated at 11.30 am (streamed on www.listowelparish.com).

Interment afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Listowel.

Family flowers only by request. Donations, if desired, to the University Kerry Hospital Palliative Care Unit or Alzheimer's Association of Ireland, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

Advertisement

Rest in Peace