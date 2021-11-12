Noreen Enright Stack's Villas Tralee
Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Noreen will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ). Private cremation will follow.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Parents & Friends of the Mentally Handicapped, Mount Eagle Lodge, Oakpark, Tralee, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee. House private please.
Sadly missed by her loving sister Maureen, her brother-in-law Eamon, nephews & nieces especially Wayne, Patrick, Emma, Mary & Kerryanne, her relatives, Eileen, neighbours and friends.
