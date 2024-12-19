The death has occurred of
Noreen Duggan
Maida Vale, London and formerly of Farmer’s Bridge, Tralee.
Noreen is pre-deceased by her brothers Denis and Johnny, sisters Kitty and Helen.
Deeply regretted by her loving family – nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, brothers-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.
May Her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace
Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home on Sunday from 5.00PM to 6.00PM.
Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 11.40AM for Requiem Mass at 12 Noon followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.
Noreen’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link
Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.
