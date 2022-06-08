Advertisement

Noreen Doyle née Corcoran

Noreen Doyle née Corcoran, Curragh, Ballinskelligs.

Predeceased by her husband Michael Doyle; parents Michael and Catherine Corcoran; and brother Timothy Corcoran. Sadly missed by her children Stephen and Mary; son-in-law Mark; grandchildren Axel, Liam and Tadhg; nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest in Peace

Removal from Fitzgerald's Funeral Home, Waterville, on Saturday, June 11th to arrive at St., Michael the Archangel Church, Dungeagan, Ballinskelligs, at 10:45 a.m. Requiem Mass for Noreen will take place at 11:00 a.m., followed by cremation in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy. Co. Cork.

The Requiem Mass will be live streamed via the following link:

www.churchservices.tv/ballinskelligs

