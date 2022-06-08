Noreen Doyle née Corcoran, Curragh, Ballinskelligs.
Predeceased by her husband Michael Doyle; parents Michael and Catherine Corcoran; and brother Timothy Corcoran. Sadly missed by her children Stephen and Mary; son-in-law Mark; grandchildren Axel, Liam and Tadhg; nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest in Peace
Removal from Fitzgerald's Funeral Home, Waterville, on Saturday, June 11th to arrive at St., Michael the Archangel Church, Dungeagan, Ballinskelligs, at 10:45 a.m. Requiem Mass for Noreen will take place at 11:00 a.m., followed by cremation in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy. Co. Cork.
The Requiem Mass will be live streamed via the following link:
Recommended
Two arrests after public order incidents in KillarneyJun 8, 2022 13:06
Mother says no supports available for child cancer patients at University Hospital KerryJun 9, 2022 13:06
Condemnation of threatening 'call out' videos recorded in Kerry by Limerick gangsJun 8, 2022 13:06
An Bord Pleanála approves permission for North Kerry windfarmJun 9, 2022 13:06
Kerry's new beach bye laws come into force this monthJun 9, 2022 13:06