Noreen Cronin née Scannell, Moulagow, Rathmore and formerly of Meenagishaugh, Gneeveguilla.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother Noreen, at home on Wednesday, 18th May 2022, loving wife of the late Timo. She will be forever missed by Patrick, Mairéad, Mary, Eileen, Breda & Norita, her dear sister Peggy, adored grandchildren Leigh, Marian, Tim, Ryan, Louise, Luke, Aoife, Ali, Evan, Robert, Hannah, Will, Holly, Nell, Michael, Mary & Mona, sons in law Aidan, Michael, Anthony & Michael, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends. Noreen is also predeceased by her sisters Mary, Eily & Bridie.

Reposing at O’Keeffe’s Funeral Home, Rathmore on Friday, May 20th from 5:30pm to 7:30pm with removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmore. Requiem Mass for Noreen will take place on Saturday, May 21st at 11:30am followed by burial in Shrone Cemetery. Noreen’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live from the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-josephs-church-rathmore

House strictly private please.