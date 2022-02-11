Advertisement

Feb 13, 2022 10:02 By receptionradiokerry
Noreen Courtney (née O' Sullivan)

Late of Ardkeragh Waterville & London

Funeral to take place in London. A remembrance mass will take place on Monday evening at 7-30pm in St Finian's Church Waterville which will be live streamed via the following link:

www.churchservices.tv/waterville

