Noreen Barton of Charles St., Listowel, and formerly Ballyhorgan, Lixnaw, died peacefully on 1st November 2022, beloved sister of Jennie, Kathleen, Margaret, James and the late Tom. Sadly missed by her loving family, her nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Funeral arriving to St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw on Saturday morning at 10:45 am where the Requiem Mass for Noreen will be celebrated at 11:00 am (streamed on www.churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw-parish-live-stream). Interment afterwards in Kilfeighney Cemetery, Lixnaw.
