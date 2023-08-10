The death has occurred of NORAH SHEEHAN

The death has occurred of NORAH SHEEHAN, SOUTH SQUARE, SNEEM, CO. KERRY.

Norah passed away peacefully on 8th of August 2023 surrounded by her loving family in the exceptional care of the staff of University Hospital Kerry. She will be sadly missed by her loving family: her brothers Daniel and Patrick Sheehan, sister-in-law Mary, nephew Liam, nieces Eileen and Maeve and their husbands Luis and Thomas, great-grand nieces Maeve, Emma, Kate and Eleanor and her many friends, neighbours and former colleagues in The Kenmare Bay Hotel.

'MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN ETERNAL PEACE'

Reposing at Finnegan's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Friday, August 11th from 5.30pm to 7.00pm, followed by removal to St. Michael's Church, Sneem, arriving at 7.45pm approx.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Michael's Church, Sneem on Saturday, August 12th at 11.00am.

Burial immediately afterwards in Sneem Cemetery.

Norah's Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on:

www.stmichaelschurchsneem.org

and select Streamed Masses, etc. (St. Michael's).

Norah's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Enquiries to Drummond Funeral Directors, Sneem.