Norah McAllen née Masterson of Dromtacker, Tralee, died peacefully on 23rd February 2025, beloved wife of the late Andy and dearest mother of Teresa and the late John & Andrew. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday (25th February) from 6.30 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning at 11.30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Norah will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed n www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Pieta House- Kerry (Pieta | Kerry Centre), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.