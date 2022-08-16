Norah Condon née Houlihan of Park Lane, Tralee and formerly Kilflynn and Pallas, Lixnaw

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Friday (19th August) from 6.30 to 7.30 pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Kilflynn on Saturday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Norah will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/Kilflynn ). Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kilflynn.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation (www.irishheart.ie) or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Deeply regretted by her brother Patrick, daughter Mary (Piazza), sons Richard and Bernard, sister-in-law Kathleen, daughters-in-law Patricia & Marian, son-in-law Jack, grandson Richard Dee, nieces, nephews, great grandsons Daniel & Ewan, cousins, extended family and friends.

Norah is pre-deceased by her husband Denis, her sisters Sr. Bernard, Sr. Francis Xavier, Sr. Pius, her brothers Thomas & Brendan, sisters-in-law Sr. Mary Condon and Margaret Kelly and brother-in-law James Condon.