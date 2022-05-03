Nora Thomas née Griffin of Cloghavoola, Ballymacelligott, Tralee

and formerly London

Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Cloghers, Ballymacelligott on Saturday morning at 10.10 am where the Requiem Mass for Nora will be celebrated at 10:30 am (streamed on Ballymacelligott Community Alert- Facebook Page). Followed by Private Cremation.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Beloved wife of the late Martin and dear mother of Theresa and Christopher.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her sisters, brothers, daughter-in-law Tricia, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.