Nora (Tess) O' Connell (nee Harrington) Gortacloughane, Blackwater, Kenmare, Co Kerry and formerly of Croumhane, Inches, Eyeries, Beara, Co Cork.) On the 20th of November, 2023, Nora (Tess) passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Donal. Loving mom of Gerard, Nora, John, Marian (O' Connor), Eileen, Donal, Patricia (Flynn) and Patrick. Predeceased by her parents Jack and Nora, her brothers John and Jerome and sister Marie. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her sons, daughters, her 14 adoring grandchildren, sons-in-law James, Michael, Dan and Kevin, daughters-in-law Margit, Edel, Kelly and Ann Marie, sister Kitty (Brosnan), sister-in-law Maura, nephew, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Wednesday evening (November 22nd) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for Nora (Tess) will take place on Thursday morning at 11.00am in Direendaragh Church which will be live streamed on https://musicrowstudios.com/index.php/live-stream/ (which will be available for viewing at 1.00pm) followed by burial in the New Templenoe Cemetery.

House Private Please

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry.