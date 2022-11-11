Nora (Phil) Privett née Fleming of Filburn, Doon, Tralee and formerly of Essex, London and Currow
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (14th November) from 4 to 5.30 pm.
Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Currow on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Nora will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on churchservices.tv ). Interment afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Killeentierna.
Beloved daughter of the late Tadgh and Agnes, adored wife of Bernard and cherished sister of Dan and the late Eddie & Jeffery.
Sadly missed by her loving family, her dearest friend Willie Farrell, nephews, nieces, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
