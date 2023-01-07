Nora O'Shea (nee O'Sullivan)

NORA O' SHEA née O' SULLIVAN, KILGOBNET, BEAUFORT
Predeceased by her beloved husband Charles, her sisters Bridie(Sr. Maria Goretti) & Mary and her brother Danny.
Nora will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters Anna Marie & Fidelis, sons James, Cormac & Ian, daughter-in-law Michelle, sons-in-law John & Owen, grandchildren Ellen, Sam, Laurie, Cian, Conor, Sarah, Róisín & Isobel, sisters Sr. Joanna, Eileen, Margaret & Josephine, brothers John & Moss, brother-in-law Vincent, sisters-in-law Joan & Sheila, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.
Rest In Peace
Reposing Tuesday evening (Jan. 10th) at her home (V93AW94) from 2pm - 7pm. Removal Wednesday morning (Jan. 11th) to St. Mary's Church, Beaufort, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort. Mass will be live streamed on
https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-beaufort
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Palliative Care.
Nora's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.
