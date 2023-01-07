Advertisement

Nora O'Shea (nee O'Sullivan)

Jan 9, 2023 08:01 By receptionradiokerry
Nora O'Shea (nee O'Sullivan)

NORA O' SHEA née O' SULLIVAN, KILGOBNET, BEAUFORT

Predeceased by her beloved husband Charles, her sisters Bridie(Sr. Maria Goretti) & Mary and her brother Danny.

Nora will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters Anna Marie & Fidelis, sons James, Cormac & Ian, daughter-in-law Michelle, sons-in-law John & Owen, grandchildren Ellen, Sam, Laurie, Cian, Conor, Sarah, Róisín & Isobel, sisters Sr. Joanna, Eileen, Margaret & Josephine, brothers John & Moss, brother-in-law Vincent, sisters-in-law Joan & Sheila, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing Tuesday evening (Jan. 10th) at her home (V93AW94) from 2pm - 7pm. Removal Wednesday morning (Jan. 11th) to St. Mary's Church, Beaufort, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort. Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-beaufort

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Palliative Care.

Advertisement

Nora's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus