Nora O'Neill (née O'Connor), Rockwell Close, Rock Street, Tralee and formerly of Ballymacelligott and Middle Barrow, Ardfert.

Husband Seán, children Geraldine, Caitriona, Johnny and Jerry, grandchildren Adam, Ben (Carelton), Ryan (Carelton), Ben, Rebecca, Ryan, Shauna, Claire, Conor and Caileigh, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

In accordance with current guidelines, a private funeral will take place for Nora on Wednesday (August 11th) at 10.30am in Our Lady and St Brendan’s Parish Church, Tralee, followed by burial in Rath Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.org

Enquiries to McElligott's Funeral Home, Tralee