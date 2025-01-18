Nora O'Connell, River View Terrace, Cahersiveen, and Late of Cill Rialaig, Ballinskelligs, passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of Valentia Hospital, surrounded by her loving family: daughter Noreen, grandchildren Micheal, Ann Marie and Shane. Predeceased by her son-in-law Sean O’Sullivan (Mór), her parents, her two brothers Pat and John, her two sisters Kathleen and Marie.
Sadly missed by the O’Connell and O’Sullivan families, friends and many neighbours.
Rest in Peace
Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home Cahersiveen Sunday evening, January 19th from 05:00pm to 07:00pm, followed by removal to Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church Cahersiveen arriving at 7.30pm.
Requiem Mass for Nora O'Connell, will be celebrated at 11:00am on Monday, January 20th at Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church Cahersiveen.
Burial afterwards in The Abbey, Ballinskelligs.
Mass will be live streamed on churchservices.tv/cahersiveen
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to Valentia Hospital.
Recommended
Victory for Jonbon at AscotJan 18, 2025 16:17
Saturday local GAA resultsJan 18, 2025 16:00
Cardiff win the South Wales Derby; Wins for QPR and HullJan 18, 2025 14:55
Bournemouth hammer NewcastleJan 18, 2025 14:41
Further arrests in Kerry drugs investigationJan 18, 2025 13:37