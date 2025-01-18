Nora O'Connell, River View Terrace, Cahersiveen, and Late of Cill Rialaig, Ballinskelligs, passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of Valentia Hospital, surrounded by her loving family: daughter Noreen, grandchildren Micheal, Ann Marie and Shane. Predeceased by her son-in-law Sean O’Sullivan (Mór), her parents, her two brothers Pat and John, her two sisters Kathleen and Marie.

Sadly missed by the O’Connell and O’Sullivan families, friends and many neighbours.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home Cahersiveen Sunday evening, January 19th from 05:00pm to 07:00pm, followed by removal to Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church Cahersiveen arriving at 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass for Nora O'Connell, will be celebrated at 11:00am on Monday, January 20th at Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church Cahersiveen.

Burial afterwards in The Abbey, Ballinskelligs.

Mass will be live streamed on churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

Family flowers only.

Donations, if desired, to Valentia Hospital.