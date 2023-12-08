Nora 'Norrie' Broderick née Lenihan, Knockane, Brosna and formerly of Knockulcare, Mountcollins, Co. Limerick, passed away peacefully, in the presence of her family, on Thursday, 7th December 2023. Norrie, loving wife of the late Patrick (Patie), is very sadly missed by her loving family Noreen, Liz, Margaret (Kelly) and Patrick (U.K.), son-in-law James Kelly, Liz’s partner Pat Hallahan, grandchildren Jimmy, Lenora and Shannon, sister Peggy Corcoran (Dublin), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Norrie is predeceased by her husband Patrick (Patie), brothers Michael and Dan, sisters Kitty and Mary. Rest In Peace

Reposing at St. Carthage’s Church, Brosna on Sunday, 10th December from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Requiem Mass in St. Carthage’s Church on Monday, 11th December at 12.00 p.m.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the St. Carthage’s Church Brosna Facebook page.

Burial afterwards in Mountcollins Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Castleisland Day Care Centre.