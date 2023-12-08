Advertisement

Nora 'Norrie' Broderick née Lenihan

Dec 8, 2023 10:05 By receptionradiokerry
Nora 'Norrie' Broderick née Lenihan

Nora 'Norrie' Broderick née Lenihan, Knockane, Brosna and formerly of Knockulcare, Mountcollins, Co. Limerick, passed away peacefully, in the presence of her family, on Thursday, 7th December 2023.  Norrie, loving wife of the late Patrick (Patie), is very sadly missed by her loving family Noreen, Liz, Margaret (Kelly) and Patrick (U.K.), son-in-law James Kelly, Liz’s partner Pat Hallahan, grandchildren Jimmy, Lenora and Shannon, sister Peggy Corcoran (Dublin), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.  Norrie is predeceased by her husband Patrick (Patie), brothers Michael and Dan, sisters Kitty and Mary. Rest In Peace

Reposing at St. Carthage’s Church, Brosna on Sunday, 10th December from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Requiem Mass in St. Carthage’s Church on Monday, 11th December at 12.00 p.m.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the St. Carthage’s Church Brosna Facebook page.

Burial afterwards in Mountcollins Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Castleisland Day Care Centre.

Advertisement

 

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus