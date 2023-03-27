Nora (Noreen) Moriarty nee O’Donnell, Connolly Park, Tralee and formerly of Cahill’s Park & Old Spa Road, Tralee.
Beloved wife of John and dear mother of Breda, Tim, Johnny, Oliver and the late Vincent. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Nell, Alanna, Jayden, Kayla and Darragh, son-in-law Des, daughters-in-law Helen and Angelina, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law Paudie, sister-in-law Sheila, neighbours, relatives and friends.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday from 6.00 p.m to 7.30 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 11.30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Nora (Noreen) Moriarty (nee O’Donnell) will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Recommended
Over 960 people claiming jobseeker's allowance or benefit in KerryMar 28, 2023 10:03
Former Killarney conservation ranger says BBC show on red deer was outstandingMar 27, 2023 13:03
Gardaí seek witnesses to multi-vehicle crash on N69 which left several people injuredMar 27, 2023 17:03
Solicitor claims woman arrested in Baby John case not given safe passage from garda station after release without chargeMar 27, 2023 13:03
Kerry is the wettest county in IrelandMar 28, 2023 08:03