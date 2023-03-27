Nora (Noreen) Moriarty nee O’Donnell, Connolly Park, Tralee and formerly of Cahill’s Park & Old Spa Road, Tralee.

Beloved wife of John and dear mother of Breda, Tim, Johnny, Oliver and the late Vincent. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Nell, Alanna, Jayden, Kayla and Darragh, son-in-law Des, daughters-in-law Helen and Angelina, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law Paudie, sister-in-law Sheila, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Advertisement

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday from 6.00 p.m to 7.30 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 11.30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Nora (Noreen) Moriarty (nee O’Donnell) will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.