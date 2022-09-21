Nora 'Nodie' McNamara née Cox of Tullahinell, Ballylongford, formerly of Kilcox Lower, Lisselton.

Nodie, as she was affectionately known, passed peacefully on Wednesday, 21st September 2022, in the presence of her loving family and in the exceptional care of the staff of Kilcarra Nursing Home, Duagh. Nodie is predeceased by her husband John, parents John and Mary, sisters Maureen and Kitty. Sadly missed by her loving sons Kevin, John and Eric, daughters in law Jessica, Mairead and Ning, her adored grandchildren Ella, Seán, Emma and Ben, her sister Ann (Barrett), brother Tom, brother in law Tom (Barrett), nieces, nephews, family relatives, neighbours and friends. MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Funeral arrangements: Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home, Main St., Ballylongford (V31 YP46) on Friday evening, September 23rd, from 6.00pm with removal at 8.00pm to St. Mary's Church, Asdee. Requiem Mass for Nodie will take place on Saturday morning at 11.00am. Interment immediately afterwards in St. John's Cemetery, Ballybunion.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Dementia-Alzheimers Society of Ireland. Donation box will be in place at Funeral Home and Church should people wish to Donate. Thank You.

Advertisement

House strictly private, please.