Nora Murphy (nee O'Brien), of 19 Tralee Road Castleisland and formerly of Listellick Tralee.

Peacefully on February 13th 2025 with her family by her side ,under the wonderful care of the staff at Willow Brooke Care Centre Castleisland.Beloved wife of the late Michael (Bill) and dear mother of the late Eileen . Sadly missed by her loving family William , Patrick (Chicago) , Thady and Margaret , son-in-law Mike, daughters-in-law Martina and Josephine, her adored six grandchildren Colin, Emmet, Aisling, Joseph, Brenna and Meghan , brothers,sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces ,especially her niece Catriona Costelloe, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm . Funeral arriving to Castleisland Parish Church on Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am . Burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery Castleisland .

The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland

HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE .