Nora Murphy nee O' Sullivan, of Ballymacandy, Milltown and formerly of Ardmelode, Milltown.

Nora passed away peacefully in the loving care of her family and the excellent, caring staff of St. Joseph's Nursing Home, Killorglin.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Denis.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons John, Dan, Christy, Jeremiah and Tom, daughters-in-law Eileen, Mary, Joanie and Mary, her dearly loved sixteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Gabriel, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing Sunday evening (Feb. 9th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine (V93XNE2) from 4.30pm - 7pm.

Funeral arriving Monday afternoon (Feb. 10th) to The Sacred Heart Church Milltown for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm.

Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart

Family flowers only please

Donations if desired to St. Joseph's Home, Killorglin

Nora's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.