Nora Moran neé Lenihan, Kilburn, (MP Moran & Sons) London and formerly of Knocknagoshel.
Predeceased by her parents Mossie & Kathy, brothers Patsy and Timmy. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael (formerly of Kildun, The Neale, Co. Mayo.), sons Martin, Kevin, Derek and Maurice, daughters in law Maribel, Pauline and Lisa, grandchildren James, Cristina, Christopher, Kaitlyn, Sean, Chloe, Shane and Amy, great-grandchild Rafael, brothers Gerry and Mossie, sisters Joan, Sheila and Kathleen, brothers in law Fr. Martin, Brendan, Gerard and JJ, sisters in law Maura, Eileen and Chris, nephews, nieces, relatives , neighbours & friends. May her gentle soul Rest In Peace.
Requiem Mass for Nora in the Sacred Heart Church, Quex Road , London NW 64PS on Friday September 6th 2024 at 12.15pm with burial afterwards in Paddington old Cemetery, Willesden Lane, NW6 7SD
Nora’s Funeral Mass will be streamed live on link below
https://www.churchservices.tv/kilburn
The Moran Family have requested that instead of flowers, they would welcome a donation in memory of Nora to their chosen local charity - St Roses Project, via the Dominican Sisters.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/nora-moran
The family appreciate your respect, support and understanding at this time.
Recommended
Kerry schools among those named by Scoping Inquiry into historical sexual abuseSep 4, 2024 08:25
Details confirmed for upcoming games in County Minor FootballSep 3, 2024 17:04
HSE says illness among teenagers in north Kerry likely caused by virusSep 3, 2024 17:16
Former All-Ireland winning Kerry footballer to seek nomination to run for Fine Gael in general electionSep 3, 2024 14:58
Missing Brown & White Springer Spaniel dogSep 3, 2024 14:47