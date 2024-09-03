Nora Moran neé Lenihan, Kilburn, (MP Moran & Sons) London and formerly of Knocknagoshel.

Predeceased by her parents Mossie & Kathy, brothers Patsy and Timmy. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael (formerly of Kildun, The Neale, Co. Mayo.), sons Martin, Kevin, Derek and Maurice, daughters in law Maribel, Pauline and Lisa, grandchildren James, Cristina, Christopher, Kaitlyn, Sean, Chloe, Shane and Amy, great-grandchild Rafael, brothers Gerry and Mossie, sisters Joan, Sheila and Kathleen, brothers in law Fr. Martin, Brendan, Gerard and JJ, sisters in law Maura, Eileen and Chris, nephews, nieces, relatives , neighbours & friends. May her gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass for Nora in the Sacred Heart Church, Quex Road , London NW 64PS on Friday September 6th 2024 at 12.15pm with burial afterwards in Paddington old Cemetery, Willesden Lane, NW6 7SD

Nora’s Funeral Mass will be streamed live on link below

https://www.churchservices.tv/kilburn

The Moran Family have requested that instead of flowers, they would welcome a donation in memory of Nora to their chosen local charity - St Roses Project, via the Dominican Sisters.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/nora-moran

The family appreciate your respect, support and understanding at this time.