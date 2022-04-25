Nora Mc Carthy

Nora McCarthy née O’Connor of Upper Strand St., Tralee and formerly Cooleanig, Beaufort, Killarney, Co. Kerry. s:

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Tuesday (April 26th) from 6 to 7:30 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning at 11:30 am where the Requiem Mass for Nora will be celebrated at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Beloved wife of the late Paul, dear mother of Pauline and James, grandmother of Robbie and mother-in-law of Paul. Sadly missed by her loving family, sister Peggie, brother Mossie, sister-in-law Celia, brother-in-law Michael, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Pre-deceased by her brother James.

Advertisement

Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home Tralee