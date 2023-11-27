Nora Mary "Bunty" Mobbs née Savage, 6 Cloghers, The Village, Lixnaw. Peacefully at Listowel Community Hospital on November 25th surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her sisters Bridie and Ann and her brother Seamus. Dearly loved and sadly missed by her son Tony and partner Lisa, granddaughter Charlotte and partner Dairis, grandson Jamie and partner Mandy, great- grandchildren Marley, Joey and Layla, brothers Sean and Patrick and sisters Maureen and Rose, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. May She Rest in Peace

Reposing Tuesday (28th November) at Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway, from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Bunty on Wednesday morning at 11am in St. Michael's Church, Lixnaw, live stream link ,followed by Cremation in Shannon Crematorium.