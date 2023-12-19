Nora Lynch née Flaherty, Glasha, Athea, Co. Limerick and formerly of Gortdromagouna, Knockanure, passed away peacefully in her 104th year at her home surrounded by her loving and devoted family. Predeceased by her beloved husband John (Jack), her parents Timothy & Hannah Flaherty, brothers Michael, Tim, William, Patrick, John & Tom, her sisters Mary and Hannah. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons Jim and John (New York) and daughter Hannah O'Connor, (Glenquin, Strand|), granddaughters Angela & Yvonne and grandson Jason, daughters in law Concepta and Bridie-Ann, son-in-law Diarmuid, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours. May she rest in peace.

Advertisement

Reposing at Finucane's Funeral Home, Moyvane, on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving to St. Bartholomew's Church, Athea, on Thursday morning at 11.45 a.m. for 12.00 noon requiem mass, streamlined on https://www.churhservices.tv/athea. Burial afterwards in the family plot in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.