Nora Leahy née Ashe, Gallowsfield, Tralee and formerly of Killahan, Abbeydorney.

Nora of Gallowsfield, Tralee and formerly of Killahan, Abbeydorney. Predeceased by her brothers Dan and Michael and sisters Sheila and Mary. Beloved wife of Paddy and cherished mother of Michael, Pa, Matt, Margaret, Catherine and Lorraine.

Deeply regretted by her loving family – her husband, sons, daughters, her thirteen grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, brothers John, Patrick, Timmy and Brendan, sisters Kathleen and Bridie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 5.00PM to 7.00PM. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass on Friday morning at 10.40AM for 11.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

House Private Please

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Rosemary Day Centre, Baile Mhuire, Balloonagh, Tralee via the following link

Donate - Alzheimer