Nora Lane née Dillane, Benanasbig, Kilmorna.

Peacefully, on May 17th, 2022, in the wonderful care of her daughter Nancy. Beloved wife of the late Pats and sister of the late Anna. Nora will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons Con and Patsy, daughters Margaret, Nancy, Theresa and Caroline, her 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, Patsy's partner Noreen, sons-in-law, brother-in-law Tom, sister-in-law Sr. Consilio, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Wednesday evening from 6 p.m to 7.30 p.m. Funeral arriving to Corpus Christi Church, Knockanure, on Thursday morning at 11.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Nora being celebrated at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to www.kerryhospice.com

Advertisement

House strictly private, please.