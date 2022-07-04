Nora King nee Walsh of St. Anthony’s, The Farm, Clash West, Tralee.

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Nora will be celebrated at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

House strictly private, due to covid regulations, no handshaking please. Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family Information:

Beloved wife of the late Paddy (Patrick) and cherished mother of Breda, Thomas, Mary, Kay and the late James and infant Elizabeth.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Mary (Carroll- Tubrid, Ardfert), sisters-in-law Mary, Eileen & Peggy, nephews, nieces, neighbours and family friends.