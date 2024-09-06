Nora Kelleher (née O'Callaghan), Toonlane, Ballymakeera, Co. Cork and and late of Grousemount, Kilgarvan
On September 5th, 2024, peacefully in the wonderful care of Cahereen Nursing Home, Macroom, Nora (née O'Callaghan, Grousemount,Kilgarvan) (Nora the Bus) beloved wife of the late Pat Dan, loving mother of Dan Joe and Eileen, sister of the late Joan, Jackie, Denny, Mary (Sr. Winifred), Connie, and Peggy, mother-in-law of the late Timmy. Very deeply regretted by her son, daughter, daughter-in-law Noreen, grandchildren Lenora, Seamus, Elaine, Patrick, Seanie, Breda, Paddy, Geraldine, and Danielle, great-grandchildren Megan, Chloe, Kaitlin, Cian, Keelan, Sophia, Denis, Micheál, Evie-Nora, Hollie, and Luke, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, carers and friends.
Rest in Peace.
Reception into St. Gobnait's Church, Ballyvourney on Sunday evening at 6.00pm, where Nora will repose until 8.00pm.
Requiem Mass on Monday at 12.00 noon.
Funeral afterwards to St. Gobnait's Cemetery, Ballyvourney.
