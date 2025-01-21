Nora Holden née Fitzgerald, Mitchel’s Avenue, Tralee.

Pre-deceased by her loving husband Denis, her parents Johnny and Delia, brother Timmy and sister Margaret. Beloved and cherished mother of Catherine, Denise, Marina, Paul, John, Sarah and Carol. Sadly missed by her loving family – her sons, daughters, brothers Michael, Stephen, Johnny and Denis, sister Julianne, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Nora Rest in Peace

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Thursday from 5.30PM to 7.00PM. Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 9.40AM where the Requiem Mass for Nora will be celebrated at 10.00AM followed by interment afterwards in St John’s Cemetery, Oakview.

Nora’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

http://www.stjohns.ie

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul at Donate to SVP

House Private Please.

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.