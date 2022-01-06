Nora Heffernan, Glasnevin and late of Knocknagoshel, Co. Kerry

Nora’s Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday morning (11th January) at 10am in The Church of Our Lady of Dolours, Glasnevin, which will be live streamed on the parish website (click here) with burial afterwards in Cnocan Cemetery, Knocknagoshel (arriving at 3pm approx.)

The peaceful death has occurred of Nora Heffernan on January 7th, 2022.

Nora will be dearly missed by her sister-in-law Maura (Bruree), nephew and niece Padraig and Yvonne, and all her nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, her neighbours and great friends. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Ellen (Cotter), her brothers Bill, Patrick, Fr. John O.P, baby Michael and her sisters Sr Margaret (Loreto), Mary Murphy and baby Helen.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.