Nora Halstead née Sweeney, Fenit, Tralee and California, USA.
Peacefully, on Monday 25th of April 2022, in University Hospital Kerry. Beloved wife of the late Hal Halstead. Sadly missed by her loving family, her daughter Krissy Siobhán, son-in-law Matt, her sisters June, Monica and Mary, sister-in-law Nora, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May She Rest In Peace
Reposing in "The Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Thursday, 28th April 2022, from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral cortege departing Hogan's Funeral Home at 8.45am on Friday, 29th April, arriving at St. Joseph's Oratory, Fenit at 9.30am for 10.00am Requiem Mass (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/st-josephs). Burial afterwards in Réalt Na Mara Cemetery, Churchill.
