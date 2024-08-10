Nora Guinane nee O’Donoghue, Ballaugh, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Nora (Nono) who died unexpectedly at University Hospital Limerick on 9th August after a short illness.

Predeceased by her parents Timmy and Ita, and her brother Jerry.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Mike, children Michael, Ita and Aidan,

Daughters in law Jane and Emma, son in law Dermot, her brothers Sean and Michael, sisters in law Theresa, Helen and Pat, her adored grandchildren Jake, Shane, Chloe, Dean, Aimee and Gavin, nieces and nephews and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale (V94 AK44), on Sunday 11th August from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m.

Funeral cortège will depart Nora’s House on Monday, 12th August at 10.30 a.m. on route to The Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link:

www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

Interment afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Church Road, Templeglantine.

Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/how-to-donate