Nora Griffin (née O'Donoghue), Derrymore West and Deelis, Camp, Tralee, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at "The Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday 1st November 2022, from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral cortege departing Hogan's Funeral Home at 10.00am on Wednesday 2nd November, arriving to St. Brendan's Church, Curraheen at 10.30am, where Requiem Mass for Nora will be celebrated at 11.00am (live streamed on www.hogansfuneralhome.com ). Interment afterwards in Camp New Cemetery.

Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family Information: Nora Griffin (née O'Donoghue) of Derrymore West and Deelis, Camp, Tralee, Co. Kerry, died peacefully on 30th October 2022, in the loving care of the staff and friends at Aperee Living, Camp in her 96th year. Predeceased by her husband Martin, brothers Tommy, Timothy and John, brothers-in-law Joe and Mick and her sister-in-law Bridget. Dearly loved and sadly missed by her loving family, her sister Maureen (McEntee), Swindon, England, her nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Rest in Peace.