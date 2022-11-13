Nora Ettie O’Sullivan née Lynch, Gortamullen, Sneem Road, Kenmare and formerly of 26 Henry St., Kenmare.

Peacefully at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home and in the presence of her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Michael, baby son Michael, parents Michael and Julia Lynch, brothers Darby, Billy and Michael, and sister-in-law Nora. Loving mother to Maria, Seán, Carmel and Niall and grandmother to Paul, Ciara, Darragh, Seán and Michael. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving family, son-in-law Raymond, daughter-in-law Kate, sisters-in-law Anna and Ann, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace

Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Kenmare from 6pm to 8pm on Tuesday (November 15th). Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday (November 16th) in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare which will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com – (live streaming) – followed by burial in the Old Kenmare Cemetery, Kenmare. House Private Please.