Nora Enright

Luachra Road, Listowel, Main Street, Ballylongford, Listowel, Kerry and formerly of New York

Funeral arrangements: Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford, on this Monday evening from 7.00pm to 8.00pm.

Arriving at St. Michael The Archangel Church, Ballylongford, on Tuesday morning at 11.15am for requiem Mass at 11.30am. Interment immediately afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey.

Family flowers only, please.

The death has taken place of Nora Enright, Luachra Road, Listowel, late of Queen's, New York and Main Street, Ballylongford. Nora passed peacefully in the most wonderful care of the staff of Abbot Close Nursing Home, Askeaton, Co. Limerick surrounded by her loving family. Nora will be deeply regretted by her beloved nieces Mary and her husband Jim in Listowel, Kathleen, nephews Maurice O'Neill and Maurice Brandon, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, family relatives, kind neighbours and close friends. Nora is predeceased by her sisters Hannah, Ella, brother Jimmy and nephew Eamon R.I.P.