Nora Donnellan (nee O'Sullivan) Parknamullogue, Currow, Co. Kerry. Peacefully on August 2nd 2023 in the presence of her loving family in the excellent care of the Palliative Care Team at University Hospital Kerry.

Beloved wife of the late Jack. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Margaret, Marie (Hilliard) and Geraldine (McKee), sons-in-law P.J. and Richard, her adored four grandchildren Jonathan, Padraig, Robert and Anna, sister Kathleen Daly, brother John, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Also remembering her deceased sisters Hanna and Mai.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal from her residence on Saturday morning at 10.30am arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Currow for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Killeentierna, Currow.

The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/coticcurrow

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care c/o Tangney's Funeral Home or online via the donate link below 'Kerry Hospice''.

Advertisement

HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE.