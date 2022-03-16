Advertisement

Mar 18, 2022 11:03 By melanie
Nora Curran (nee O'Shea) of Green St. and Main St. Dingle and Crowhill, Annascaul

Nora's remains will repose at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle on Sunday afternoon from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Dingle on Monday morning for 11 a.m.

Requiem Mass https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/paroiste-naomh-muire-dingle  followed by interment in St. Brendan's Cemetery, Dingle.

No flowers please, donations if desired to Gáridín Mhuire, Dingle.

