Nora Curran (nee O'Shea) of Green St. and Main St. Dingle and Crowhill, Annascaul
Nora's remains will repose at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle on Sunday afternoon from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Dingle on Monday morning for 11 a.m.
Requiem Mass https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/paroiste-naomh-muire-dingle followed by interment in St. Brendan's Cemetery, Dingle.
No flowers please, donations if desired to Gáridín Mhuire, Dingle.
