Nora Carmody, (née Buckley) Glashnacree, Lyreacrompane, Co Kerry
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Wednesday evening from 6.00 p.m to 8.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to The Sacred Heart Church, Lyreacrompane, on Thursday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Nora being celebrated at 11.00 a.m, followed by burial afterwards in Kilshenane Cemetery, Tralee Road, Listowel.
Family Information:- Nora passed away peacefully, on July 24th, 2023, at University Hospital, Kerry. Beloved wife of the late Christy. Nora will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons Michael, Pat and Christy, daughter Mary, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother Pat, sister Margaret, daughters-in-law Deirdre, Breda and Anne, son-in-law Peter, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.
