Nora Butler (née O'Connor)

Nora Butler (nee O'Connor) Ranalough, Currow and formerly of Knockrour, Scartaglen. Suddenly but peacefully at home on May 21st 2024 in her 94th year. Predeceased by her husband Davy Butler. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters Elaine and Noramay (McCullen), her son Brendan, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Carol, her adored granddaughters Laura and Moya,sisters Mary and Joan, brother-in-law Jim, sisters-in-law Hannah, Margaret and Betty, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Also remembering today her deceased parents Jeremiah and Mary, her sister Eileen and her brothers Darby, Neilus, Timmy, Patsy, Dan and Christy.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal from her residence on Saturday morning at 10/30am arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Currow for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Killeentierna, Currow. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/coticcurrow

HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE