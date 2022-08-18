Advertisement

Noirín Walsh nee Scanlan

Noirín Walsh nee Scanlan of  Killeen, Tralee and formerly Church St., Listowel, Co. Kerry

 

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Sunday (21st August) from 3 to 5 pm.

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Noirín will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Beloved wife of Con, dearest mother of Louise, Deirdre & Orlagh and sister of Eileen, Toddy, Liam and the late Buddy.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Maya, Jude, Jenna, Christian, Senan & Ava, sons-in-law Hussein & P.J., Orlagh’s partner Tim, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

