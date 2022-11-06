Noin McGuire (nee Sullivan), Kilsarcon, Currow and formerly of Knockmanagh, Kilcummin

Reposing at her residence in Kilsarcon, Currow ) on Tuesday (November 8th) from 3.30pm until 7.30pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Currow. Burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, Killeentierna, Currow. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/coticcurrow. Donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

Please note: A one way traffic system will be in operation on Tuesday. Please proceed to the residence from John Richard's Cross, Ballahantourigh towards Kilsarcon.

Enquiries to Daly's Undertakers, Scartaglin.

Family Information: Peacefully at her home, on the 6th of November 2022.

Predeceased by her husband John, grandchild baby Alex, brothers John and William, and sisters Eileen and Mary. Beloved mother of Seán, Kevin, Ger, Louise, Noel, Pats, and Catríona. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family, grandchildren Kellie, Cian, Nichelle, Fiona, Megan, Ellie, Seana, Darragh, Dylan, Conor, Jean, Shane, Jack, Kai, Michael-Owen, Christopher, Ava, and Sophia, great-grandchildren Emily, McKenzie, Keegan and Roisín, sons-in-law Seán Finnegan and Mike Sweeney, daughters-in-law Sonya, Maura and Niamh, brothers Dan, Pat and Jeremiah and sister Sr. Catherine (California), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends

Advertisement

Rest in Peace