Noeline Scully, Killarney and formerly of Curraheen, Glenbeigh.

Reposing at Brennan’s Funeral Home, Glenbeigh on Wednesday, the 20th of July, frocanvam 6pm to 8pm. Funeral mass takes place on Thursday, the 21st of July, at 11am in St. James Church, Glenbeigh with burial afterwards in The Killeen Cemetery . Mass will be live streamed on MCN Media St. James Church, Glenbeigh.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Hearth Foundation.

Family Information: The death has occurred of Noeline Scully, Killarney and formerly of Dún Mhuire, Curraheen, Glenbeigh. Predeceased by her beloved parents Siobhán & Seán (Bertie), brother Kevin, sister Catriona, sisters in law Grace and Mary. Sadly missed by her brothers Liam and Enda, brother in law Jim, nieces, nephews and their respective families, cousins, extended family and friends.