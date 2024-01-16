Noel O’ Sullivan, Killaboona, The Glen, Ballinskelligs; passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on the 16th January 2024. Predeceased by his parents, Michael and Margaret, brothers Jack and Daniel, sister Mary. Sadly missed and always cherished by his loving wife Maureen, his children Ger, Mary and Anna Marie, son-in-law Frank and daughter-in-law Sorcha, his grandchildren Amy, Luke, Dylan, Féilim, Dualta and Nollaig, his brother Mike and wife Margaret, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Fitzgerald's Funeral Home, Waterville on Wednesday, 17th January, from 5pm-8pm. Arriving at Sacred Heart Church, The Glen on Thursday afternoon for requiem mass at 12:30pm. Burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, The Glen. The Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/glen. House private Tuesday 16th for family, neighbours and friends. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Community Palliative Care and Irish Cancer Society.