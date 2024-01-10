Noel Murphy, College Street, Killarney.
Peacefully in the company of his loving family at University Hospital Kerry. Beloved son of the late John and Peggy, loving brother of the late Pat and much loved brother of Margaret, Gearóid, Seán and Martina. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, brother-in-law Brendan Kelliher and the late Gene Moriarty, sister-in-law Máire and the late Christine, his nieces Sorcha, Amy, Ruth, Bláithín, Esther, Emma, Rebecca, Isabelle and Tara, nephew St. John, grand nieces Eadie and Naoise, grand nephew Marlow, relatives, his dear friends and the staff and residents at Killarney Nursing Home.
"May Noel Rest In Peace"
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Friday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral. If you wish to offer your condolences online, please click on the link below. Donations, if desired, to Kerry Mental Health.
