Noel Mulvihill, Greystones, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Merrion Square, Dublin and Shanagolden, Co. Limerick; Died 27th January, 2025. Predeceased by his parents, Michael and Bridget, sisters, Martina and Sadie and brother, Michael. Greatly loved and deeply missed by his devoted wife Barbara, and fondly remembered by his brother, sisters and extended family, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Eternal Memories

Requiem Mass in St. Senan’s Church, Shanagolden, Co. Limerick, on Friday, 31st January, 2025 at 1p.m. To view Noel's Requiem mass please click on this link.

Private Cremation to follow.

No flowers please, donations in lieu, to a charity of your choice.

‘Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam dílis.’