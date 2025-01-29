Noel McKenna

McKenna, Noel – 26th January 2025, (Portmarnock, Swords and formerly of Lispole, Co. Kerry) Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and in the wonderful care of staff at Talbot Lodge Nursing Home. Brother of the late Anna, John Paul and Mary. Loving dad to Caroline, Morgan and Nicola. Noel will be sadly missed by his heartbroken children, son-in-law Mark, daughter-in-law Maria Angela, adored grandson Cillian, brothers Denis and James, and sisters Angela and Sylvia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, wide circle of friends, colleagues in Irish Rail and neighbours.

May Noel rest in peace

Noel will be reposing at Staffords Funeral Home, Golf Links Road Portmarnock on Wednesday 29th January from 2pm to 4pm. Removal on Thursday morning 30th January to the Church of St. Anne, Portmarnock arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am.

Noel will also be reposing in O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Dingle on Friday 2pm - 3pm followed by burial in Garraí na dTór, Lispole, Co. Kerry

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Thursday 30th January morning at 10am via the following link.

St. Anne's Church, Portmarnock